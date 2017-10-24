Mysterious Green Ball of Light Caught on Video in Canada

A green ball of light lit up the sky in Newfoundland, Canada before appearing to crash into the Earth. Canadians quickly apologized in the direction of the green ball for our planet being in the way. “Soory,” they said.

In footage from a security video the UFO appears to crash, or at least make contact in some way, with the earth. The event was witnessed by many and the local police received several calls from alarmed citizens about it.

“It was like a big green ball of fire, is what it looked like. At first I thought, ‘Wow, geez, that’s a really bright firework,’ but fireworks don’t shoot downwards,” said Andrew Wilkins who witnessed the event from the nearby St. John’s pub. Despite being at a pub, Mr. Wilkins was stone cold sober. They only serve maple syrup at St. John’s.

Read more about it over at CBS Canada:

http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/meteorite-meteor-space-unidentified-object-st-johns-south-side-hills-1.4368296