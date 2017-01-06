FOIA Friday: 1955 Newfoundland UFO

FOIA Friday: 1955 Newfoundland UFO

By Rufus
- 43 mins ago
- in FOIA Friday, UFO & Alien Disclosure News
Top Secret File Folder

Happy FOIA Friday fellow UFO nuts! The following report from Pepperrell Air Force Base, Newfoundland details a UFO witnessed by a tanker aircraft pilot and by ground radar. The pilot maintained visual contact of the UFO, calling down direction changes to the ground based radar. The changes in direction “correlated exactly with those painted on scope by controller.” The report states that most such encounters last merely a few minutes, however, this particular sighting lasted for, at least, 49 minutes.

Short URL: http://tinyurl.com/h9xs3c2
Tags

About the author

Rufus
Rufus
Rufus is the founder of UFOMG! Sometimes he eats pizza with a fork, but usually not. He is also the co-founder of the HyperSloth Media Empire and contributes regularly to the HyperSloth entertainment website.