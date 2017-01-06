FOIA Friday: 1955 Newfoundland UFO

Happy FOIA Friday fellow UFO nuts! The following report from Pepperrell Air Force Base, Newfoundland details a UFO witnessed by a tanker aircraft pilot and by ground radar. The pilot maintained visual contact of the UFO, calling down direction changes to the ground based radar. The changes in direction “correlated exactly with those painted on scope by controller.” The report states that most such encounters last merely a few minutes, however, this particular sighting lasted for, at least, 49 minutes.