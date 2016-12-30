FOIA Friday: A Double Dose of FOIA Goodies!

Oh boy! We have a double dose of fun for you this FOIA Friday. The reason because each of these are very short, if not very intriguing:
- First is pretty heavily redacted 1974 memo considering the size. It recounts the transfer of something to someone in regard to UFOs.
- The other document is from 1991 and is about a UFO that landed in a mountain pass in the USSR. The UFO remained on the ground “with its lights twinkling, changing its shape” for about THREE HOURS.
