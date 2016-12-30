FOIA Friday: A Double Dose of FOIA Goodies!

Oh boy! We have a double dose of fun for you this FOIA Friday. The reason because each of these are very short, if not very intriguing:

First is pretty heavily redacted 1974 memo considering the size. It recounts the transfer of something to someone in regard to UFOs. The other document is from 1991 and is about a UFO that landed in a mountain pass in the USSR. The UFO remained on the ground “with its lights twinkling, changing its shape” for about THREE HOURS.