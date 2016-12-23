Author Ben Mezrich Gives TEDx Talk on Why You Should Believe in UFOs

Ben Mezrich, author of the book The Accidental Billionaires which was adapted into the (awesome!) 2010 movie The Social Network starring Jesse Eisenberg, recently gave a very interesting TEDx Talk on why he believes in UFOs and why you should too.

Ben doesn’t dip his toe into the subject for the sake of a likely skeptical audience, but dives right into the deep end, immediately talking about Chuck Zukowski and cattle mutilations. I guess you could say he really got right to the meat of the matter! Haha…ahem. For those who don’t know, Chuck Zukowski is a former police officer who, after investigating cattle mutilations, became a UFO hunter.

But instead of recapping the entire thing here I’ll just let you watch it. It’s only about 11 minutes long and, hey, you got nothing better going right now anyway…