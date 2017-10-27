UFO Sighting in Yuma, Arizona on 2017-09-01 15:49:00 – Blimp type ufo near yuma proving ground

Blimp type ufo traveling parallel to us 93 10-15 miles north of yuma, az sideways at 60 mph with 30 mph head wind. so close and yet not able to clearly identify object as blimp. first spotted off on horizon and after 15-20 minutes we caught up to the objects and began filming because we were unable to clearly determine it a blimp and felt event needed documenting. all photos from passenger window of car while traveling 70 mph (7 min at 70 mph. spotted 15 minutes earlier before parallel flight). when we abruptly stopped to film more the object stopped and silently floated away in the opposite direction, as if in response to our investigating it. no noise and against known flight characteristics...Appears to be flying sideways blimp.