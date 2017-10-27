UFO Sighting in Knoxville, Tennessee on 2015-06-06 20:00:00 – I looked through binuclear saw a blue @ red cross husband didn’t want to look and passed away about 36 hr later .

I was checking on all my animals like i did every night i saw a big light out my front door that has never been there i got my husband and had him look and he had no answer her looked for about 2 minutes or so i was so in awe over it i got my binoculars to look closely my husband wanted nothing to do with it looking at it through binuclear i saw a blue @ red cross! i watched it hovering from about 8 pm till i fell a sleep about 1 am. it had no noise @ didn't move . about 36 hrs later my husband passed!This was on june 6 2015. i didn't take a picture or video. i was so in aww that i didn't think of it.