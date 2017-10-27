UFO Sighting in Huntington Beach, California on 2017-10-26 20:02:00 – Light grey flying wing, silent, no lights.

Walking my dogs last night i looked up to observe stars and thought movement of a satellite caught my eye. best i can tell it was a light grey flying wing with little sweep to it, little variation in width of wing from middle to edge, no lights, constant speed. size, altitude and speed were hard to judge. if i'm wrong about one, i'm likely wrong about them all. i estimated roughly 15,000 feet high, similar speed or slightly faster than an airliner, possibly similar wingspan as a common airliner. my first reaction was it looked like an airliner minus the fuselage and lights. it was flying from east to west, was almost directly overhead, appeared very flat on the bottom, no contour or variation. having been around aviation my whole life and lived with a father who wrote for aviation week for 22 years, my impression is it was an aircraft, not alien. i admit that the conditions could've played tricks on me but that is my best interpretation.