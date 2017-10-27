UFO Sighting in Dallas, Texas on 2013-09-30 00:00:00 – Fake star departs after 3 year seasonal appearance

This "star" appeared in the western sky every years beginning earl to mid october from october 2013 til october 2016. but this year it was a no-show. i'm a sky watcher that know it was not venus. arcturus, or none of the other responses that people blurt out before they actually investigate. i live in dallas, tx and i'm very familiar with the night skies here. the following links are from message boards with witnesses from all over the world that were also aware of the ufo's presence. http://beforeitsnews.Com/space/2013/10/new-star-in-the-western-sky-unknown-glowing-light-in-evening-western-sky-starship-comet-nibiru-hercolubus-in5d-com http://ufosightingshotspot.Blogspot.Com/2013/10/mysterious-glowing-light-in-evening.Html?Showcomment=1383413567085#c1312235956487963960 this is my 2nd report to you guys. i was advised by one of your previous investigators to also mention my previous report on a different sighting that also occured in october 2013 - #51785. i don't think the two incidences are related. there would have to be a significant size difference in the two crafts. this ufo/et's were smart enough to mimic a seasonal star by showing up each year at the same time so ad not to arouse suspicion. has this organization gotten any other reports from anyone else that's noticed that it's no longer there? i find it hard to fathom that i'm the only one that's noticed.