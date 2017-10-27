UFO Sighting in Chinantla, New York on 2015-08-20 23:30:00 – Extrodorinary. never before seen.

(646) 874-0745 1. i was in mexico for vacation. me and my grandparents were just coming out of church. 2. where i'm from, the sky is pure dark, nothing but stars. no planes or helicopters fly by, never! until i saw a bright light, which i can describe it as a mini sun! light was colored yellow/orange, not white! 3. my grandfather asked me if i saw the light too, we thought it was a airplane but no airplanes pass by. what made me catch my attention is that the light was hovering fast, but was a solid light. it wasn't blinking or anything. 4. just before i was going into the kitchen to eat, i grabbed my flashlight and pointed at it, turned the flashlight on and off 3 times. next think i know, the light started to fade away. all of a sudden, it dropped into the mountains and flew right back up into the sky and disappeared, yet it disappeared with a flash into the clouds! like i said before, how i can describe the light like if it was a mini sun! brightest light i ever seen in the sky before, ever! i knew it was a ufo because no plane can descend to the ground then acsend into the sky disappearing with a flash! how i would describe my reaction is i was scared shitless! excuse me for my profanity, but no other words can describe my reaction! ever since that day, i believe in aliens! the scary part was that i think the only reason it disappeared because i try to "contact" it with a flashlight and it disappeared. or maybe there is something in the mountains that made the light stop hovering above the mountains. after 2-3 hours later, around 2-3am, an earthquake occurred. i don't know if it has to do something with a light or just a natural disaster. but since that day, that was the scariest 4-5 hours of my life, and i will never forget! i had recorded a video on my psvita, but it got deleted :,(