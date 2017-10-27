Alien Encounter in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on 2017-08-16 16:30:00 – I was taking photos of some cloud formations & when i looked at my photos i found this alien-like photo.

I was driving and decided to take some photos, using my cellphone of an unusual cloud because i thought it resembled a dog. because i was driving and really should not have been doing this dangerous behavior, i took three photos in quick succession and then laid the phone down. when i arrived home and looked at my picture gallery, i found an unusual photo that looked like an alien with a blue aura around it. i tried many times to try to recreate this photo. i thought perhaps the camera was in my purse and had taken a photo inadvertently. the background is black and the subject is blue with a blue aura or fog around it. i am submitting it here because i would like it evaluated and to find out if anyone else has ever seen anything that looked quite like this.