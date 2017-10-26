UFO Sighting in Tinley Park, Illinois on 2017-10-26 19:36:00 – Looked up in the sky saw a bunch of commercial airliners then at least 12 orbs.

I walked outside with my dogs about 7:30 pm wednesday october 26th 2017. in a part of my yard were there is a very open view of the sky, i looked up as i usually do and notice that there sure are a lot of planes out tonight. it was at that moment i saw at least 12 or more red orbs which looked like they were flying in formation, like geese do. at first i thought they were meteors as on the 20th 22nd i had read you might be able to see them. quickly i realized that was a couple days ago and this was the 26th. i got very excited then and kept watching as the flew by. more kept coming. at that point i ran as fast as i could into the house to tell my mom to get up quick and get out the kitchen door and get outside. we got outside and down the driveway to the street. she saw them right away. i then called my sister to tell her to get outside side quick the ed orbs are here. my brother and sister live 1 mile away to the east. while we were on the phone she saw them too. my brother also saw them and got some video. it was all very very exciting to see. while i was talking to my sister on the phone i went back out in the yard were you can see a little better and my mom was out at the end of the driveway a car stopped by her and ask if she was watching the orbs, as she had spotted them and was trying to follow them in her car. i then went out to the front of the driveway with my mom and we just kept watching as the went by. they thinned out and then there were just two or three and they seemed to hover the longest then just seemed to fade or go of into the north sky.