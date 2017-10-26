UFO Sighting in Temecula, California on 2017-10-13 20:11:00 – Blue red gold yellow in color.Different shapes.

At church evening out doors music ushering, i always looking up at the stars and saw alot of movement i knew right away these objects were not normal 2 were a beautiful blue color 1 a brilliant blue 1 was yellow gold boomerang shape 1 was blue egg in shape with a tail or something coming from its rear, honestly like a sperm shape. the others were a round fuzzy shaped. they all were moving back and forth up and down start and stop, there was a very bright one flashed at us like two eyes camera snap shot i felt like these objects somehow knew we were looking at them..Very strange, so i took out my samsung pixle which takes very good pictures even at night, i took 11 shots. transferr them to my ipad and they came out to be pretty good photos. after these object moved south and out of site. sorry the photo below was chosen by accident i will submit and try again. i made a mistake i touched wrong photo, i will ask my son for hepl.