UFO Sighting in St. Louis, Missouri on 2017-10-25 20:50:00 – Formation of approx. 20 lights moved across the distant sky

Wife was outside, noticed a pattern of lights moving across the distant sky from west to east at a high rate of speed. she yelled for her husband to come and see. he joined the viewing about 3 minutes into the sighting. the lights were mostly very bright white, some random red blinking. the lights were traveling in a straight line close but random altitude taking 5-6 minutes to cross to the east and out of view. there were approximately 20 lights seen crossing the sky in a straight line path. witness called missouri mufon state director approx. 1 hour after sighting. report submitted by state dir.