UFO Sighting in South Shore, Kentucky on 2016-06-10 20:44:00 – Looked like a largeish silver ball with no obvious means of propulsion, no sound and moving about 90 to 100 mph.

We were in our back yard with kids playing and just by chance noticed this large silver ball flying from north to south. it looked to be about 1000 feetin the air and made so sound,and left no trail. i had my camera in hand as i was taking pictures of kids playing games at the time, and by luck got a good clear picture of this. i suspect this is same type craft i have seen at night that glow like a star, but move like a jet. seeing this was by chance as it would not be noticed normally. this object was about 3/4 the size of a standard piper cub plane. the sky was clear with no clouds, so this craft was easy to see till it went far south over the hills. again no sounds or blinking lights at all, no props or any other means of flight including wings.