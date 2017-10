UFO Sighting in Everett, Washington on 2017-10-26 23:15:00 – I observed a reddish orange star like object moving rapidly through the sky. i thought it was a satellite but it moved like it was as under intelligence control changing directions and moving faster than any man made objec.

I was taking my dogs out on s potty break. i alway look up at the stars and then i noticed what i thought was a satalite and it was a odd reddish orange color but it moved rapidly across the skyline but the it swerved left then right and made athen straightening out again moving as if some intelligent force was controlling it. it moved faster than any other man made odject that i have seen i my life.