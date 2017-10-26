UFO Sighting in Colorado on 2017-10-18 07:30:00 – Bright light observed approaching airplane i was on, multiple direction changes fast speeds then hovered next to wing

On october 18, 1917 i was on united flight ua4647 out of amarillo tx to denver co. the flight left amarillo at 6:50am/ at aprox 7:25 or so i observed a super bright white light out the left window far infront of the air craft approaching at a fast rate of speed... then it made super fast and amazing directional changes up down right left then darted to the west and directly at our wing and hovered right past the wing for over 5 minutes or so. i looked around to see if anyone else was seeing what i was seeing, no one was acting like they had, most were asleep. i grabbed for my ipad and tried to take a photo out the window. attached is what i got. any help in identifying what i experienced would be greatly appreciated.