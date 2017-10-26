UFO Sighting in Calgary, Alberta on 2017-10-27 00:00:00 – Two glowing orbs orbiting each other

12:30 october 27 2017 calgary alberta canada seen from deer river calgary traveled from directly above to below the lower right of orion small orange yellow sphere enters view and steadily makes its way across the sky moving south east after approximately 40 to 1 minute 30 seconds the first sphere meets up with a second sphere and begin steadily orbiting around each other until both eather disappear or move out of sight entire event lasted approximately 1 and a half minutes to 2 minutes