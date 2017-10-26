UFO Sighting in Albuquerque, New Mexico on 2017-10-27 19:30:00 – Long like a cigar and pointed at both ends/ three dark windows on side

was just out in my backyard smoking a cigarette around between 7:45 pm and 8 pm and a small bluish green streak flash caught my eye to the west/north west.. at first i thought it was lightning or a plane since it was near the same flight path planes take off from abq airport from east to west.Then it did it again , a flash so i ran inside and got the binoculars..It's cloudless and clear tonight at that time over albuquerque nm ...When i looked through binoculars i saw it flash again but there was this smaller round one right next to it near the back of this thing and it smaller one dimly flashed at the bigger one in a pale dim blue color and then the big one flashed again in this bright bluish turquoise light from the back end and it shot out a bolt of light or electricity and into the smaller one from the backwards end/tip .When this happened i could see it light up the side of this thing .. when it did i could see this thing ,it looked like a long silver cigar shaped thing which had no other lights to it that i could see. it had three dark round windows and it was facing me pointing and a little to its turned right i could see three round windows the one in the middle was bigger but they were dark black.. right about then a jet was going in same direction over head " west" at this time the smaller round one shot off to the right/ north so fast i couldn't follow it with my binoculars or my eyes, i remember looking the way it went without binoculars and it was so fast i couldn't even turn my head fast enough. in all my life i have never seen anything move that fast! . at this time the cigar shaped craft was quickly dimmed from the back end which reminded me of a hot piece of metal cooling off and cooling down and as it did i could see it turning away from " my right, it's left" and fading off in the west direction. i stayed there for about 20 min looking through binoculars trying to see if could see this thing but i couldn't. i went back outside a few more time but by then it started getting cloudy and i have been up for a few hours from excitement. where is a camcorder when you need one...Was an awesome experience