Black Triangle Sighting in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania on 2017-10-20 20:00:00 – Saw triangle shape white lights in sky almost star like. moved then became stationary. has been on going for weeks

1. standing on our deck 2.The bright white lights 3. possibly a military jet 4. three bright white lights while moving. became stationary and lights turned to white, blue and green. 5. scared, have never seen anything like this before. 6. moved off to the south and east.