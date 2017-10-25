UFO Sighting in Wyoming, Michigan on 2017-10-25 23:15:00 – Groups of orbs flying over my house in formation very fast!

Last year, in fact 1 year and 2 days ago (oct. 24 2016) i saw the exact same thing as i witnessed tonight. groups of orbs, flying in formation directly over my home. in fact i saw 5 different sets of them in tight formations but never the same formations. the last two nights in west michigan have been rainy and i had been wanting to check the night sky because of my sightings last year (did not report them here, but i tweeted the sights @mufon). i stepped outside with my dog tonight around 11-11:15 pm to smoke a cigarette and i have an unobstructed view looking directly west, i was looking up as i always do at the night sky, and saw the first grouping of faint orbs flying in formation from west to east (in a slight variations). they were moving very fast, and there was no sound whatsoever. (they always go from horizon to horizon in about 10-25 seconds, it's hard to tell because of the city lights) i witnessed 5 more separate formations shortly thereafter and even called my best friend who lives a few miles away to see if he could see them. he said he saw "something moving quickly", but wasn't sure. i saw these exact same things at this exact time frame last year and on multiple nights lasting for about 2-3 weeks. i know what i saw....