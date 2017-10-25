UFO Sighting in Ogden, Utah on 2017-08-15 00:00:00 – Rectangular shaped object light colored with large red light followed by a white light followed by a green light anf then another red light.

On or about august 15, 2017 at about 8pm i was at my residence when my dog was scratching the door to go out to the bathroom. i then opened the garage door and let my dog out, i followed close behind her. as i exited my garage in an easterly direction i observed an object near the top of mt. ben lomond peak (9800'). the object appeared to be a couple of hundred yards south of the peak which faces north east from where i live. as i studied this thing it was not moving just standing completely still i noticed that it was a rectangular shaped object about 100' long by 20 to 30' tall. it's color appeared to be a whitish color couldn't tell for sure because it was just starting to get dark. starting at the left end of the rectangle was a large round steady red light. next there was a similar sized round white light then a similar sized green light followed by another red light at the far right end of the object. i watched the thing for about 4 minutes trying to figure out what it could be. as i watched, the thing took off at an incredible speed heading in a westerly direction and suddenly stopped directly in front of a large canyon that is centered in the middle of ben lomond peak. after a couple of minutes it started moving toward the mountain and slowly entered the canyon after advancing a few hundred yards it stopped again and just hovered in place in the canyon. a few minutes later it dropped probably 500 feet down into the canyon and once again stopped and hovered in place. the speed at which it dropped and stopped was incredible, i have never seen anything move and stop that fast before. it did not touch the bottom of the canyon or the mountain at any time. a few minutes later it shot straight up in the air to its previous altitude and once again instantly stopped. i was so shocked, surprised and amazed by what i was seeing i couldn't even call for my wife to come and watch. once again after a minute or two it rocketed a couple of hundred yards back to the east and suddenly stopped. it hovered there for about two minutes and then suddenly went straight down maybe 1500' and stopped just above the oak brush at the bottom of the mountain. it hovered there for a minute and then disappeared down into the oak brush. i watched for another five or six minutes and it never reappeared. i didn't attempt to go to where it disappeared for the simple reason i would have had to try to work my way to that area through thick oak brush in the dark. i looked around to see if any other neighbors were out that may have seen this thing but no one was in view. i then went in the house and told my wife, i left the dog in the house and went back out and leaned against the car for about 30 minutes hoping the thing would re-appear. it didn't. i have watched often since then and never seen it again. my main purpose in writing now is to see if anyone else has ever reported an object like this. i'm really not a kook, i served 43 years as a police officer and am not taken to making up weird stories or having hallucinations and i don't drink or take drugs. one other thing it did not emit smoke, vibrate or make any other sound. it was not shaky in its movement but rather flew straight and stopped instantly. it was not a helicopter. not even an apache could move anywhere near the speed that this thing moved. also, the lights did not blink, flash or go out. they all stayed on throughout this entire episode.