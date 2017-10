UFO Sighting in Louisa, Kentucky on 2017-10-04 04:00:00 – It resembled a fire with orange and red embers on the hill across from our property. it had been raining so could not be fire

We were headed to the car around 4 am and i noticed the very sparkly reddish orange light on top of hill across the road. i yelled for the other party to come look and we watched it for a couple of minutes wondering what on earth it could be it looks like it threw out embers. we were running late and had to go and didn't see when it left.