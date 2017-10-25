UFO Sighting in Lancing, Tennessee on 2017-10-11 00:00:00 – See below

1. outside on back deck with wife and friend. 2. noticed 3 bright white triangle shaped lights with one red flashing light in the center of the white lights in the night sky. 3. a ufo of some type. i dont know what it was, but, i know what it wasnt... a known aircraft. never seen anything like it before and i was a jet engine mechanic in the u.S. navy. 4. cant describe it but i have a picture that i've drawn of it that i could send if requested. it did not have vertical stabilizers that i could see. it was a dark night, but, it had a faint glow to it so that you could see it plain as day up in the night sky. it was very large and moved very slow across the sky for its size. it had what looked like an exhaust in the back of it, but, the sound it omitted was very muffled and it was super quiet. if by chance we hadnt been out on the back deck, we would have never known that it cruised overhead. we are under a major flight corridor, but, this was no plane or part of the flight traffic that flies overhead! 5. i personally was in awe of what i was witnessing. my wife and friend was nonchalant about the sighting. 6. it simple "floated"/ flew off to the north. as a side note: i did not inform authorities such as police, faa or others. we did not take photo's. while i realize that this report can not most likely be confirmed, maybe, someone else saw the craft that same night that did report it so that this report might confirm their report. if i can be of help in the future, please let me know. as i said earlier, i did make a drawing on the bottom of this as it passed overhead. i could make a better one, but,this simple drawing will give you a idea as to what we saw. this thing was very large! i would think that it was as large as 5 or 6 boeing 747's put together! it wasnt small like a f/a-18 hornet or f-15 eagle.