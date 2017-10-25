UFO Sighting in Jacksonville, Florida on 2017-10-24 20:00:00 – Everyday since october 13 2017 we have seen these same events and objects in the sky the amount of ufos keep increasing

We observe them in the backyard the first object we noticed was off in the distance high in the sky it stays stationary it has red green and orange blinking lights then we noticed there was more around it like in formation last night 10/24/17 we observed 6 off on one side in formation then we looked all the way around us and noticed they were every where on all sides, i call these ones blinkiez, then there are the orange orb or star like ones we see that sit there blending in with thr stars then they take off flying and just completely disappear before our eyes, some are orange and some are silver or a white light. there is a navy base nas jax nearby we are used to seeing military craft we have never seen anything like this and there are helicopters flying around with search lights and other military craft flying around the objects. these lights stay until about 7 a.M and i have even witnessed them descend and ascend from the sky. our electricity seems to be effected by something and our phones seem to die very quickly and i have tried to take pictures or video with my phone but the blinking objects are too far to show up and the orb ones are too dim to show up as well