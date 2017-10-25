UFO Sighting in Emmet, Arkansas on 1992-03-09 00:00:00 – Witnessed it traveling very low followed approximstely 10 mins later by 5 jets at tree top level

Was traveling threw my little town going to see my estranged wife. it was after dark prolly around 9 pm. pulled up to a stop sign and observed what i thought at the time was an airplane spinning out of control like it was rolling over and over. i say this because the object had lights spinning in a circle but vertically not horizontally. my thought was it was a plane out of control about to crash. it appeared to be headed downward so i went out to where i expected to see a crashed plane. the speed and downward direction i thought it had to have crashed. drove out to where it would have had to had landed but nothing. this was out in the dark of the country it's a rural area. parked and turned my engine off to listen. no sound. couldn't figure where the object could have went. still thinking i had seen an out of control airplane cause i just didn't think ufo. just assumed an out of control airplane rolling over and over real fast causing the lights to rotate. looking back it didn't look like an airplane at all but at the time that's what i assumed it must be. drove back into town,about a mile, went to tell my friend about what i had seen. he was sheriff of our county. as we stood in his yard, you could hear this awful noise coming. as it approached there were trees between us and this noise. but you could see the lights. that scared us because it looked so big like one massive ship. but as it come over the trees it was in fact 5 jets flying in formation. just above the tree tops it seemed. could literally see the interior panel lights reflected on the front of the pilots face shields. that's how low they were. they were headed in same direction that the spinning craft went. we thought that was weird but oh well. shrugged it off went ahead and drove down to my mother in laws where my wife was staying. this happens to be the exact direction of both the spinning craft and jets went. this is where it got crazy. i witnessed nothing more but they had seen these events just before i got there. according the my, now ex-wife, she heard the first craft come over and why out to see what the noise was. when she got outside she could see an object hovering just down the road with lights spinning all around the bottom if the object. said once she was outside there was no longer any sound from it. as she walked out toward the road toward the object trying to see it better, she heard the noise of the jets coming. at this point she said the object went from a standing still hover and shot off to her left and was gone almost instantly. she said 2 of the jets accelerated and followed the object and that the other 3 jets actually turned and went another direction. i show up now after all this, and find her completely petrified and shaken up. her mother had actually gotten her bible and was hugging it. said she thought something was crashing into her home. the noise of all the jets had scared her terribly. anyway, i've always wanted to tell someone about that. it was odd. doubt anyone reads this but was nice to tell the story.