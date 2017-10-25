UFO Sighting in Bethel Springs, Tennessee on 2015-10-29 22:03:00 – All six were flying around each other “playing”, then one flew towards a plane that made a left turn towards the ufo coming towards it.

At about 11pm went behind my house and stayed in the shadows to observe the stars. i noticed six "stars" looking round orbs or lights. they were flying in a way it appeared like flying in a tight dog fight with each other. they appeared to me to flying back in forth in an east to west and back to the east circlong each other like they were playing. they never traveled very far. they appeared to be at least at an altitude of 25 to thirty thousand feet in the air. a plane (jet) traveling east came up to their south, then one of the orbs left the group and flew slowly east. just then the plane made a hard turn towards the north like in an intercept course. the were going towards each other at a right angle. the orb flew in front of the jet. i waited for a collision but nothing happened. i was thinking i needed to get my family out of the house incase it crashed down on top of us. i lost sught of the other 5 orbs. i believe i saw the single orbs bright light lite up the front of the jet. the orb then disappeared. the plane continued south for a couple of miles the turned back east to it's original heading. i know the pilots saw it and it was very close call for them. i would have called or written before now but didn't know who i should contact. the plane probably flew out of memphis or millington naval air base.