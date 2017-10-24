UFO Sighting in Austin, Texas on 1978-10-01 21:00:00 – Solid white object stops midair, then performs two moves, then takes directly into space

I walked outside at night around 9 pm looking at bats flying off the interstate upper deck to the north of my house. after a few minutes i looked to the south when i noticed a bright white object traveling at a high rate of speed along a path above the horizon (55 degrees) traveling from my right to left (west to east). thinking it was a shooting star initially, but it never faded and it kept the same light intensity. then it stopped! no movement, just a solid, bright white light, looking like any other star in the night sky but without the light bending, twinkling effect. it remained stopped for 10-15 secs, then made a small but fast move downward and left to about 50 degrees above the horizon and stopped again for about 15 seconds. then made a move upwards to the left and stopped. it remained in a stationary position for about 30 seconds, then took off upward toward the atmosphere until it disappeared. on it's departure, it accelerated until it was out of sight, turning from the bright white to grey, it's size decreasing until it disappeared out of sight. this was not a movement over the horizon, but an acceleration directly out into space. the object appeared to be intelligently controlled. definitely not an airplane or a weather balloon. curious about this, i walked outside the next night about the same time..And saw the same thing occur. same appearance, same moves although with different maneuvers, and the same departure. this did not happen the third night, or ever again. i decided to report this now because i recently viewed a nasa film about a particular shuttle flight and a strange object seen with it's cameras. while watching the film, i noticed a similar object following the shuttle on it's starboard side, matching its speed, then it suddenly accelerated off into space the same way i saw my two objects disappear. if drones existed in 1978 and can follow a shuttle in outer space, perhaps what i saw in 1978 was a drone. that's the only object i can imagine that can maneuver the way i saw my objects move. but the acceleration into space looked very real to me, and not man made, and definitely not a drone.