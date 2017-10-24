Black Triangle Sighting in Dunmurry, Northern Ireland on 1998-10-10 21:01:00 – Shaped like a peramid 5 ft tall no noise hovered then went straight up no windows

Was haveing a smoke out the back yard there is a street light out side on the main road when all off a sudden i seen this thing shaped like a peramid come in from my left hand side down from the mountain nice and slow and quiet no noise at all silver grey no windows no nothing it hovered for about 30 seconds just over the street light i was stuck to the spot not scared amazed then all of a sudden it took off straight up into the air at one hack of a speed just gone in a split second but no noise no vaper nothing will never for get it now i may have the year wrong but what i will say is it was reported on the radio the next day and it was seen all over belfast by loads of people all saying the same thing