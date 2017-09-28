UFO Sighting in Seattle, Washington on 2017-09-28 05:55:00 – Two objects one white and one red.

I woke up at 0540 and went to the bathroom my stomach was hurting. i had a bowel movement and then left the bathroom to go to the west side of my house to see the harbor and the sky. a very bright white light is what caught my attention first then and i saw a red light come out of the white light and move from north west direction to due north. then the red light moved back to north west direction, back to north and then flew from north to south following the western direction of where i was facing. the big white light faded and then disappeared. i wasn't scared during the sighting, felt calm and observed.