During the elclips i took some photos of the sun and found this in one of my pics? i have no idea what it is. please see the attached photo. it's the dark object under the sun, definitely not the reflection in the bottom. this is the only picture i have of it.Please see photo 1. as i attached 2 pics at the same time.. i thought it was a bird but after closer look at it. it's definitely not a bird. maybe you can tell me what it is?