UFO Sighting in New York, New York on 2017-08-21 12:55:00 – Sighting during nfl live broadcast of august 21, 2017 solar eclipse

Sighting during nfl live broadcast of august 21, 2017 solar eclipse. in the last 10 minutes of broadcast the host comments on current shot of that day's solar eclipse. camera shot shows partial eclipse through broken cloud cover when a bright oval shaped light appears on the left side,near the top of the sun/moon and moves directly down across the screen with an illuminated trail behind it. neither the host or others in the broadcast make a mention of the object. i have the event recorded on my dvr and have viewed it in slow motion and cannot explain what it is. i have searched the internet for any mention of it and have not been able to find any reference to it. i did not imagine it, as i mentioned i have it recorded on my dvr. any an all insight would be appreciated.