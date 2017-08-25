UFO Sighting in Mentor, Ohio on 2016-07-25 00:00:00 – Fireball moved across the sky. object looked larger in person.

I was laying down in my backyard during the late night and early morning. i had been doing this nightly in july, 2016. suddenly, i witness a huge fireball in the sky. i had witnessed these fireballs in years prior, but could never have a camera ready to quickly photograph these ufo's. this time was different with the smartphone right next to my side. i start to photograph the strange ufo, as it travels from west to east and eventually disappeared into the sky. i was a little disappointed with the outcome of the photographs, as they did not capture the enormity of the first ufo.