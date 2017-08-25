UFO Sighting in Lake Elsinore, California on 2011-10-06 00:00:00 – Grandchildren climbing a rock formation on our property we were sitting on another formation and saw this thing hovering over them

We were having my son in law and family over for supper. the children went to the big rock hill to climb it was fall in the afternoon. they were yelling look look we looked over they were on top of the hill there was that thing . in the sky dark almost looked fish like hovering over them. not a bird too big we live off the grid no power lines 7 miles on a dirt road no electricity no neighbors. but my son in law says they follow him he sees them everyday . he does not know what they want. his dad thought he was nuts until they came with him to our house. i have a picture very close to the kids