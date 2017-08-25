UFO Sighting in Biddeford, Maine on 2017-08-25 04:10:00 – Mid size ufo with steady green and red lights

I woke up around 4am and looked out my bedroom window and seen a red/green lighted ufo flying southbound. i've worked on planes for many years in the navy and in airports and i am pretty confident it was not a plane. i immediately woke my girlfriend up and she also was a witness. it flew in a straight path and the green and red lights were very bright and steady. it was also completely silent and we only seen it for a few seconds before it left our view but was flying toward arundel/kennebunk. it appeared a little larger than an average airplane. i could not tell the shape of it because the green/red lights were so bright. there is a small airport nearby, but i am pretty sure it was not an airplane. this would be my first reported sighting.