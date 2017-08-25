UFO Sighting in Albany, New York on 2017-08-25 18:30:00 – Two pulsing lights in southeast sky traveling easterly in formation no sound disappeared

On 8/25/17, at about 8:30 pm, driving east on cottage ave at russell road in albany. looking southeast, saw two rose/red colored lights traveling east in line - moving slowly with no sound. the lights appeared to "pulse" rather than blink or "twinkle". filed by two different phones. eventually, both objects gained altitude, and one seemed to travel faster than the other until it disappeared. 2nd object traveled to approximately the same area of the sky as the first when it also disappeared. searched internet for similar sightings in the area and came up with this from 2013: http://lite987.Com/ufo-sighting-over-albany-april-14th-video/ the video at this link is identical to what we witnessed tonight.