UFO Sighting in Villas, New Jersey on 2017-08-23 09:30:00 – Pulsing orb over delaware bay

We were laying on the beach at delaware bay, newr villas nj. having just watched the sunset at 745 waiting to watch stars, around 9 stars were really starting to look awesome. we saw a few jets, a helicopter, then a bright light popped out of no where. it was a large looking white orb, very bright at first then it slowly faded, we wondered what it was, then it re appeared moving slowly, faded appeared again, quickly jumped up in altitude then faded/ pulsated again, it was not quite pulsating in a perfect pattern, we couldn't predict when it would flash, this continues for about ten minutes, during witch time 3 more helicopters we're seen, black the appeared. a thunder storm was noticed around the same time.