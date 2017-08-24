UFO Sighting in Thornton, Colorado on 2017-08-24 03:00:00 – Bright large orb in far distance ne towards ft.Collins

I was out smoking a ciggerette at 3am on the dot. i always glaze and stare at the star's when out smoking looking at the constalations. as i was looking ne towards ft. collins this large orb shot across the sky and then it just stopped while hoovering in one spot. still glowing and changing from a blueish to green/white. it stayed in this same spot for a good minute and blinked out.. i was so shocked by what i was seeing i jumped up out of my seat and stood up looking till it disappeared. like nothing i've ever seen before.