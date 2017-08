UFO Sighting in Ottawa, Kansas on 2017-08-18 10:38:00 – Looked like an extra long missile, exactly like fox news ufo at capitol, aug 23. not as fast. took photo ,but not visible in it.

Husband went in mcdonalds, i was playing with camera on phone. saw long missile type object come out of cloud. puzzled as to where the wings were and seemed too long for a plane. took picture but nothing appears in the photo. saw coast to coast video of capital ufo on august 23. it looks like what i saw. mine was not going that fast. after i took picture it was lost to view behind clouds. i was sure i saw something unusual.