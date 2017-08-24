UFO Sighting in Miami, Florida on 2007-06-01 05:40:00 – I was woken up by something, and was made not forced to go outside. it was very early in the morning, two objects above residence. one stationary the other move from six o’clock to 12 on the left side of other . euphoric feelings , communication?

I was woken up by something, and was made not forced to go outside. it was very early in the morning, two objects above residence. one stationary the other move from six o'clock to 12 on the left side of other . euphoric feelings , communication? i say communication because i never just get up out of bed and go outside, something made me go outside, not forced, no negative anxiety or emotion. i recall my fist reaction was joy and laughter, "i knew you always existed" i either thought or spoke . the two objects were two redish orange orbs , movement was very fluid like, very quiet. i ran inside to get my girlfriend at the time who was asleep. i came back outside and they were gone. i felt a deep regret that i had ran inside , but have always had a feeling that i will see them again in the future. i believe they will come back either to myself or other.