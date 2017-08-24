UFO Sighting in Mentor, Ohio on 2017-08-21 00:00:00 – During this time i snapped some pictures of the eclipse and then realized some kind of disc shaped object was in the pictures but when we looked up we did not see anything in the sky due to the suns extreme brightness that day. in two of the pictures you

My husband and i were watching the eclipse on august 21 between the hours of 2 and 3 pm easter n standard time zone. during this time i snapped some pictures of the eclipse and then realized some kind of disc shaped object was in the pictures but when we looked up we did not see anything in the sky due to the suns extreme brightness that day. in two of the pictures you can see a trail in the sky's atmosphere. we both were taken back by these photos and we both feel we witnessed a ufo sighting that day.