UFO Sighting in Georgia on 2017-08-21 15:03:00 – It happened during the total solar eclipse. i took pics of it and noticed strange looking objects in the pics.

I was in my backyard taking pics of the total solar eclipse. i first noticed the object after i looked at the pics. i believed it was a ufo and a alien. round shaped white orb with a light and a body liked skeleton shape. i knew i encountered one after i saw the pics. i had weird feelings.