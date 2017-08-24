UFO Sighting in Florida on 2017-07-16 00:00:00 – Coming back to what look like earth from space through a bright blue like formation from space

Waking up feeling drugged and tired and just out of it. i did not know what i was seeing it was dark and and hovering upward then rode out whatever or wherever i was or it was. then stopped and hovered and formed a blue/purple/white bright light and shot into it and a matter of seconds saw planet earth and passed out! i felt drugged and weak, sorta scared but interested and, felt the speed and passing out!(i have never been on an airplane or anything in the air that flies. nor have i passed out or been knocked out besides dentist once. i've also not been to space obviously before this event and/or don't know anything about space or science or really believed till this happened!)