UFO Sighting in Chicago, Illinois on 2010-06-11 22:01:00 – Summer night. craft has no lights. looked like a cloud until you really looked.

I'm not the type of person who talks about this much, mostly because people don't believe me. or joke about it. summer of 2010 i was outside on a warm night, the clouds were puffy and the sky had a purple shade to it. i noticed that one of the clouds has perfect edges. when giving it a better look i noticed 2 levels, a triangle on top, and a larger triangle on the bottom. i looked at it for about a minuet in confusion and shock when it just dissapeared. leaving a line of smoke. just like that, it was gone. as if it jumped into some kind of hyperdrive. the craft itself had no lights shining. it literally looked like it was mimicking the cloud color. to look like one of the clouds.