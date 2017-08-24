UFO Sighting in Amboy, Illinois on 2017-08-09 00:00:00 – Was setting up telescope at jellystone park, fiance looked up, we saw object. no navigation lights, fast moving, changed directions quickly and disappeared.

Was at jellystone park with my fiancé staying at a cabin. i was setting up my telescope trying to get it to align. my fiancé looked up and asked if the object in the sky was a satellite. i looked at it and it was bright, like the space station but brighter. no navigation lights, and going across the sky then starts weaving back and forth. then a tree blocked my view, i ran over there and was able to see it again. the lights went dim, and it just sped away and disappeared. i spoke to my good friend mark kuba about it and he said i should make a report. i have some of it on video, but i caught tail end of it on my phone it wasn't until i saw the movement that i took my phone out to get video because i thought mark would like to see it.