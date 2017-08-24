Black Triangle Sighting in Ladera Ranch, California on 2017-08-25 00:00:00 – I was taking out trash, and saw the so clear a big dimeond, bright orange wth lights

So i was taking out the trash, looking up, i see a bright red light, does not look like a plane, jet, chopper, drone and i scream for my friend, he comes out, and say what, i say look, he says what is that, i say it's not moving, he was your right, now this was on the west side f the house, then it just vanished, we were in shock i took out the trash, and saw the nghbors we looked up and it was in a different spot so i ran an got my vixia canon camecorder, i see for shooting surfing videos, i took 3 clips put one on youtube, the rest on my instagram, they show a orb, with lights, dimeond shape, no lights blanking, nothing, no sound, and at first it just sat above are house, i can't sleep after seeing what i saw it's was kinda sirreal,