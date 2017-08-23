UFO Sighting in Wichita Falls, Texas on 2017-08-21 13:12:00 – Took photos of eclipse and found something unusual within them

I did not know i had captured this event until almost 2 days later. i went to lake wichita to the hill the city made for people to climb as exercise to see eclipse. when i got up to the top of hill, i took my first picture at 1:12pm. in this picture is a purple form with a white crescent shape in middle and what appear as to be yellowish disc shaped object on upper left side. the next photo taken at 1:14 shows the purple form a little bigger and closer to the sun with with disc changed to a star shape. the third photo taken at 1:15 has the purple form right next to the sun and the crescent shape still visible. the next photo was taken at 1:17 and i can only make out the crescent shape right below the sun. the last photo taken at 1:19 and the purple shape moved back to near original spot first seen, but is bigger with a brownish red "outline" around it, the crescent shape within now a bluish wbite and another form above the crescent shape. this is my fourth and hopefully last report i have filed in last month. it does prove that there are things going on around us, that we have no idea about unless paying close attention, but maybe we need to start looking around us and becoming aware of what truly is close by..........