UFO Sighting in Victoria, British Columbia on 2017-08-23 21:20:00 – Looked like satellite got bright then dimmed and shot across sky in s shape very fast and had orbs orbiting object

It was bright and shot across the sky southbound in an s shape path at a lightning fast speed and stopped on a dime....Had tiny multicoloured light things orbiting it and hovered there for almost an hour. i showed my coworkers and they could indeed see the weird objects orgiting the main object. object had to be in upper atmosphere...Was so high up