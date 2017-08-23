UFO Sighting in Thermal, California on 2017-08-21 09:40:00 – I did notice anything until viewing my pictures

I tried viewing the eclipse by making holes on piece of paper with needle didn't work so put my phone camera on "shutter" took random pics walking around the yard with phone high above my head hoping to view the eclipse decided to see what i got was planning to take more pics @10:25ish going through my picsi found this and it freaked me out a lil so i was done with the eclipse after that... our dog was in a gated area we have a large black water bucket that had a bunch of bees swarmed around it i let her out so she can come in which is why i really decided to go inside check out my shots .. i showed my husband he thinks it's just a out of focus bee but hell no i checked every pic i took and yes there were alot of bees but i found nothing like that in any of the other pics