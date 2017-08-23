UFO Sighting in Solon, Ohio on 2012-08-04 01:01:00 – Weird object decended from where you normally see planes, to right above me in seconds.

There was a huge green light above, really high like airplane high. 2 seconds later its defending faster than can blink. next thing you know its above the trees directly above my girlfriend and i. all i could say was "fuck fuck fuck" and i pointed up in the sky and there it was, my girlfriend and saw the exact same thing. scariest thing of my life. i wanted to report this years ago but i was too afraid that nobody would care due to the lack of evidence. 1. i was talking about government coverups and ufos's literally 5 seconds before. 2. the oddness of the bright green light, never seen anything like it so high up in the sky. then it descended right above us in the blink of an eye. 3. literally it happened at such a weird time that i knew what it was right when i saw it. i've seen a lot of things in the sky. nothing compares to this. i knew it was a ufo 4. it defended so fast, like 2-4 seconds from wayyyy high up. it was literally right above us. the trees were maybe 25ft high and the object got huge by the time it was above us. it came down so fast then moved above the trees in the oddest of movements . it lasted maybe 8 seconds total. i couldn't believe my eyes. neither could my girlfriend. 5. i was scared, so was she. she knew i was ufo crazy and for it to happen in that moment was not cool. it was very freky and we went inside afterwords. it was so late and such an odd encounter that it scared us both. a lot! 6. it hovered over the trees and literally disappeared in the blink of an eye. i remember it like it was yesterday ill never forget this moment in my life. my friends all also believe me and i take them to the exact spot right in my backyard. it was such a crazy odd scary experience.