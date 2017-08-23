UFO Sighting in Odenton, Maryland on 2016-10-17 12:30:00 – Black boomerang object slowly gliding into cummulo-nimbus clouds

I was at my daughter's home, bringing in the trash cans, when i happened to look up and observed this huge black craft slowly gliding into the clouds. it was completely silent, huge, boomerang craft with lights along the upper and lower wings of the craft. it was vertical, not horizontal that's why i could see the lights on each edge. i knew instantly what it was. a ufo, not the conventional disc that is usually seen, but an entirely different shape. later, i was able to verify its shape and appearance from a nasa photo taken from one of the apollo missions over a crater on the moon. the exact picture of what i saw in october '16. i tried to follow it with my eyes, as though i could see through the clouds to follow its course. but that was silly. i was not afraid but excided. i wanted to see more of it. i was disappointed i didn't have my camera phone with me.